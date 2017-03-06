West Seattle weekend scene: Big Band Dinner Dance @ WSHS

Thanks to Steve for the photos - West Seattle High School presented its annual Big Band Dinner Dance this past Friday night, and student musicians were a big part of the lineup: This fun also starred the West Seattle Big Band , whose main mission is to support school music programs. If you missed it - or if you were there but want to see/hear/dance to the WSBB again, while supporting more student musicians - the WSBB is on the slate for the Madison Middle School Swing Dance and Auction in less than three weeks.

