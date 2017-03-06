West Seattle weekend scene: Big Band Dinner Dance @ WSHS
Thanks to Steve for the photos - West Seattle High School presented its annual Big Band Dinner Dance this past Friday night, and student musicians were a big part of the lineup: This fun also starred the West Seattle Big Band , whose main mission is to support school music programs. If you missed it - or if you were there but want to see/hear/dance to the WSBB again, while supporting more student musicians - the WSBB is on the slate for the Madison Middle School Swing Dance and Auction in less than three weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Sun
|MAGA
|3
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Sun
|Prophecy Scholar
|2
|president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected?
|Sun
|Prophet Atlantis
|2
|Tim Iman chasing his tale (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|American
|22
|where is ted bundy's daughter (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Pollyanna
|4
|Seahawks Draft 2017: Seattle gets two more thir...
|Feb 25
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who owns Topix
|Feb 24
|Its The Law
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC