West Seattle scene: Sign of 'soda tax' resistance at South Delridge's Boss Drive-In
We spotted this sign this afternoon at Boss Drive-In while checking out something unrelated in South Delridge. The "soda tax" refers to the "sugary beverages tax" proposed by Mayor Murray in his State of the City speech, as reported here one month ago .
