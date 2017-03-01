West Seattle scene: 'Ashes to Go' on Ash Wednesday
The Christian observance of Lent began today with Ash Wednesday . That meant special services - and they weren't all within the walls of churches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|Wed
|MAGA2016
|1
|Tim Iman chasing his tale (Dec '10)
|Feb 28
|Blah blah blah
|20
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Feb 26
|Retribution
|3
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|Seahawks Draft 2017: Seattle gets two more thir...
|Feb 25
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who owns Topix
|Feb 24
|Its The Law
|2
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Feb 24
|Its The Law
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC