West Seattle restaurants: Arthur's announces March 30th opening date

That's part of what you'll find at Arthur's , which has just announced it'll open March 30th at 2311 California SW. We first told you last November that Rebecca Rice and Sara Levin were bringing Arthur's to the former location of Angelina's, which had been closed six months by then .

