West Seattle Junction Day of Giving April, 29 will aid non-profits

The second annual Junction Day of Giving is set for Saturday, April 29. A fundraising event, it pairs local Junction businesses their favorite nonprofits to benefit a variety of important causes. Lora Swift, Manager of the Junction Merchants Association said, "This event came about in response to the desire of our local businesses to have a day to celebrate the spirit of "neighbors helping neighbors" that is so prevalent in West Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.