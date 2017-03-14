West Seattle Junction Day of Giving April, 29 will aid non-profits
The second annual Junction Day of Giving is set for Saturday, April 29. A fundraising event, it pairs local Junction businesses their favorite nonprofits to benefit a variety of important causes. Lora Swift, Manager of the Junction Merchants Association said, "This event came about in response to the desire of our local businesses to have a day to celebrate the spirit of "neighbors helping neighbors" that is so prevalent in West Seattle.
