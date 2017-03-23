West Seattle Friday: Dinners and dancing; politics and Pow-Wow; meet the Lions; and more
COUNCILMEMBER LISA HERBOLD'S OFFICE HOURS : Got something to bring up with your City Councilmember? Lisa Herbold has in-district office hours noon-7 pm today at the Senior Center/ Sisson Building . FRIDAY FISH FRY : 6-8 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Walmesley Center , you're invited for dinner - fish, fries, and slaw, with a portion of the proceeds donated to CRS Operation Rice Bowl - details here ; all welcome.
