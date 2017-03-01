@ West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network: Time to talk
No special guest at last night's West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network meeting at the Southwest Precinct, so it was a chance for attendees to talk more extensively with police and each other: Capt. Pierre Davis 's message was the same as recent community meetings:"We've made a ton of arrests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|9 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Tim Iman chasing his tale (Dec '10)
|Tue
|Blah blah blah
|20
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Feb 26
|Retribution
|3
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|Seahawks Draft 2017: Seattle gets two more thir...
|Feb 25
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who owns Topix
|Feb 24
|Its The Law
|2
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Feb 24
|Its The Law
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC