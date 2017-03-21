Watch: Eddie Vedder crashes Chili Peppers in Seattle
West Seattle's own Eddie Vedder has been known to crash a few local concerts, but this time he did so while reuniting with an old bandmate. The Red Hot Chili Peppers performed at KeyArena Friday night, and the opening act was Jack Irons, former Pearl Jam drummer and the Chili Peppers' first drummer.
