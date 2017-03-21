Watch: Eddie Vedder crashes Chili Pep...

Watch: Eddie Vedder crashes Chili Peppers in Seattle

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

West Seattle's own Eddie Vedder has been known to crash a few local concerts, but this time he did so while reuniting with an old bandmate. The Red Hot Chili Peppers performed at KeyArena Friday night, and the opening act was Jack Irons, former Pearl Jam drummer and the Chili Peppers' first drummer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawks 2017 Draft: First two rounds re-look 6 hr SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
David Rockefeller - New World Order ? (Apr '09) Mon Anonymous 4
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Mar 18 ghostwriter88 17
Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!! Mar 18 doG mDaden Hloy p... 1
Reckless Spending for NO return Mar 17 Terrence 1
500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End Mar 16 Info 4
president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected? Mar 15 Good Yankee 3
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at March 21 at 3:53PM PDT

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,285 • Total comments across all topics: 279,719,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC