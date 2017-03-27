Union Investment Acquires Hilton Garden Inn in Seattle
Union Investment has acquired the Hilton Garden Inn here for $90 million. The property is located at 1821 Boren Ave. and is the company's first hotel acquisition on the West Coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Seattle area (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Buster
|35
|president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected?
|20 hr
|Repubs Are Traitors
|5
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|20 hr
|Emilee94
|26
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Mar 23
|truth
|5
|Getting their guys: Seahawks 2017 Draft
|Mar 22
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks 2017 Draft: First two rounds re-look
|Mar 21
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|David Rockefeller - New World Order ? (Apr '09)
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC