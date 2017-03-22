Traffic/Transit Today: Wednesday watch
Remember that Seattle Public Schools get out two hours early today. 7:22 AM: Seattle Fire "full response" headed for the 2300 block of 42nd SW in The Admiral District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|3 hr
|truth
|5
|Getting their guys: Seahawks 2017 Draft
|21 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks 2017 Draft: First two rounds re-look
|Tue
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|David Rockefeller - New World Order ? (Apr '09)
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 18
|doG mDaden Hloy p...
|1
|Reckless Spending for NO return
|Mar 17
|Terrence
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC