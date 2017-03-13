Traffic/Transit Today: Tuesday watch
No incidents currently reported in/from West Seattle, but watch for the usual extra-water spots, because some particularly intense rain cells were part of what moved through in the past few hours. ADVANCE ALERT : If you drive I-5 north of downtown in the very early morning, here's an alert from City Light about intermittent stops/slowdowns while they do power-line work next week.
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Seahawks Roster: Sign Eddie Lacey and p...
|4 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Moving to Seattle area (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|vladixel
|34
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Mon
|Blue Grass
|4
|Help a grad sudent
|Mar 11
|SeattleGradStudent
|1
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|Mar 10
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|3
|Seattle Seahawks Roster: Adding a vet at RB is ...
|Mar 10
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Sporting News has Kaepernick linked to the Seah...
|Mar 9
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
