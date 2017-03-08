Tickets now being served up for most ...

Tickets now being served up for most delicious fundraiser of the year, Taste of West Seattle 2017

Time: 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm The West Seattle Helpline is THRILLED to announce that Metropolitan Market is back as our presenting sponsor for Taste 2017! Metropolitan Market has been a supporter of the West Seattle Helpline since our organization was founded and we are so thankful for their steadfast support. This local, community-based food fair is the largest event of its kind in West Seattle.

