Those new Black Diamond houses could be built atop mine shafts

A mega housing development is going up in Black Diamond outside Seattle, and some of those houses could be built on top of old mine shafts. People buying a new home in this so-called "mine hazard area" would have to sign an agreement not to sue the City of Black Diamond.

