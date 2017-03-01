'The Sower' by Sarah Mottaghinejad wins West Seattle Garden Tour art competition
That's " The Sower " by West Seattle artist Sarah Mottaghinejad , just announced as the winner of this year's West Seattle Garden Tour art competition: The winning piece features cherry veneer, acrylic, watercolor, mica, and hollyhock seeds on a clay panel measuring 18" x 24". The artwork will be featured on the 2017 Garden Tour's marketing materials, including the official poster and ticket book.
