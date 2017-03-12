The Nook blends, comfort, craft cocktails and warmth in north Admiral
What is the perfect recipe for a drink? If that's the quest of brothers Jimmy and Johnny Rolfe they seem to have hit on the perfect recipe for a neighborhood cocktail bar on the way. The Nook at 2206 took over the space previously occupied by Mind Unwind and Treehouse Lounge is the product of years of preparation and four months of build out resulting in a two floor space that is warm, woody, classic and fun.
