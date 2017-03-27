The 61 Best Things To Do In Seattle This Week: March 27-April 2, 2017
Bafflingly successful rock musical Mamma Mia! will come to the Paramount on its farewell tour this week. Don't miss your chance to see the eighth longest-running show in Broadway history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE
|2 hr
|Shesaid
|1
|Moving to Seattle area (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|Buster
|35
|president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected?
|Mon
|Repubs Are Traitors
|5
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Mon
|Emilee94
|26
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Mar 23
|truth
|5
|Getting their guys: Seahawks 2017 Draft
|Mar 22
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks 2017 Draft: First two rounds re-look
|Mar 21
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC