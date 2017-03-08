Temple de Hirsch Sinai faces Holocaust-denying vandalism,...
Rabbi Weiner: 'We're not going to let a few sick individuals deter us from who we are as Jews and who we are as Americans' Photo courtesy of Rabbi Daniel Weiner: Temple de Hirsch Sinai Rabbi Daniel Weiner says he wants people to see the graffiti before it's covered up, to serve as a reminder of the anti-Semitic sentiment that is happening around the country, and to show it will not diminish the Jewish faith. Photo by Brandon Macz: Seattle Police responded Friday afternoon to a report of a suspicious package at Temple de Hirsch Sinai.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Times Police Blotter.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help a grad sudent
|Sat
|SeattleGradStudent
|1
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|Mar 10
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|3
|Seattle Seahawks Roster: Adding a vet at RB is ...
|Mar 10
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Sporting News has Kaepernick linked to the Seah...
|Mar 9
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|The Nerd Village YouTube Channel
|Mar 9
|The Nerd Village
|1
|Why Seahawks might need to get creative : Seaha...
|Mar 9
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Russell Wilson's "Danger Train" workout
|Mar 8
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC