Temple de Hirsch Sinai faces Holocaust-denying vandalism,...

Rabbi Weiner: 'We're not going to let a few sick individuals deter us from who we are as Jews and who we are as Americans' Photo courtesy of Rabbi Daniel Weiner: Temple de Hirsch Sinai Rabbi Daniel Weiner says he wants people to see the graffiti before it's covered up, to serve as a reminder of the anti-Semitic sentiment that is happening around the country, and to show it will not diminish the Jewish faith. Photo by Brandon Macz: Seattle Police responded Friday afternoon to a report of a suspicious package at Temple de Hirsch Sinai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Times Police Blotter.