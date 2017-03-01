Teatro ZinZanni's final show in lower Queen Anne is March 5
Teatro ZinZanni's K-block home at 222 Mercer St. The circus cabaret act is currently looking for a new location after its lease with the Seattle Opera ended. After 11 years in lower Queen Anne, Seattle Opera is getting a new civic home and Teatro ZinZanni 's tent is coming down.
