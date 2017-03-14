SUV crashes into gas pump, bursts int...

SUV crashes into gas pump, bursts into flames

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRON 4

Attendants on Tuesday picked up the pieces after a series of dramatic events that ended at a gas station in North Seattle. An SUV came careening through this gas station last night, and barreled into a gas pump, sending flames into the air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End 8 hr Info 4
president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected? Wed Good Yankee 3
Seattle Seahawks Roster: Sign Eddie Lacey and p... Tue SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Moving to Seattle area (Dec '11) Tue vladixel 34
Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San... Mar 13 Blue Grass 4
Help a grad sudent Mar 11 SeattleGradStudent 1
3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs... Mar 10 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 3
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at March 16 at 11:17AM PDT

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,788 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC