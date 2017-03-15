Sunday Morning Rituals with Timothy W...

Sunday Morning Rituals with Timothy White Eagle

5 hrs ago Read more: The Stranger

As creator and impresario of Coffee Messiah, the espresso shop/performance space/free-range-freak sanctuary that lit up East Capitol Hill for the later half of the 1990s, he created a space, as he says, "for people to be courageous." The one-of-a-kind venue launched in 1995 with an installation of a coin-operated discotheque in hell, and peaked with The Cabaret of Despair , a recurring performance showcase that was the brainchild of Marcus Wilson/Ursula Android and became the immediate precursor to his and Jackie Hell's legendary club night, Pho Bang.

Seattle, WA

