STA moves ahead with Central City Lin...

STA moves ahead with Central City Line plan - Sun, 26 Mar 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Transit Authority is moving ahead with development of a Central City Line despite President Trump's proposal to cut a key funding source. Voters last fall approved local sales tax money to build the line, which would move a large number of riders through the heart of Spokane from west to northeast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected? 22 hr Prophet Atlantis 4
500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End Mar 23 truth 5
Getting their guys: Seahawks 2017 Draft Mar 22 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks 2017 Draft: First two rounds re-look Mar 21 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
David Rockefeller - New World Order ? (Apr '09) Mar 20 Anonymous 4
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Mar 18 ghostwriter88 17
Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!! Mar 18 doG mDaden Hloy p... 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,855,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC