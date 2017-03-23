STA moves ahead with Central City Line plan - Sun, 26 Mar 2017 PST
The Spokane Transit Authority is moving ahead with development of a Central City Line despite President Trump's proposal to cut a key funding source. Voters last fall approved local sales tax money to build the line, which would move a large number of riders through the heart of Spokane from west to northeast.
