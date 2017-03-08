SPD: Holocaust-denying graffiti appears at Capitol Hill temple
An off-duty Seattle police officer spotted a spray painted message about 5 a.m. Friday on Temple De Hirsch Sinai in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue, reports say. The spray painted anti-Semitic note described the Holocaust as "fake history" on an exterior wall of the temple, according to police.
