Sidewalks on the Way: 3 projects in W...

Sidewalks on the Way: 3 projects in West Seattle this year

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Seattle Blog

Three stretches of West Seattle streets are due for new sidewalks this year, as shown on the map above, made public as Mayor Murray spotlighted the city's updated Pedestrian Master Plan today. *35th SW in Arbor Heights between 100th and 106th adds to the sidewalks built north of there 5 years ago *Arbor Heights also will get a block of sidewalk along SW 104th between 35th and 36th, just east of AH Elementary Today's full announcement says the mayor is sending the plan to City Council later this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawks 2017 Draft: First two rounds re-look 17 hr SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
David Rockefeller - New World Order ? (Apr '09) Mon Anonymous 4
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Mar 18 ghostwriter88 17
Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!! Mar 18 doG mDaden Hloy p... 1
Reckless Spending for NO return Mar 17 Terrence 1
500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End Mar 16 Info 4
president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected? Mar 15 Good Yankee 3
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at March 22 at 2:02AM PDT

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,730,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC