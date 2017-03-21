Sidewalks on the Way: 3 projects in West Seattle this year
Three stretches of West Seattle streets are due for new sidewalks this year, as shown on the map above, made public as Mayor Murray spotlighted the city's updated Pedestrian Master Plan today. *35th SW in Arbor Heights between 100th and 106th adds to the sidewalks built north of there 5 years ago *Arbor Heights also will get a block of sidewalk along SW 104th between 35th and 36th, just east of AH Elementary Today's full announcement says the mayor is sending the plan to City Council later this week.
