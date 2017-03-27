Settlement reached over 2016 Seattle ...

Settlement reached over 2016 Seattle natural gas explosion

Officials say pipeline safety regulators and Puget Sound Energy have reached a settlement over a complaint regarding a natural gas explosion in the Greenwood neighborhood of Seattle last year. The state Utilities and Transportation Commission said Tuesday the settlement would impose a penalty of $2.75 million with $1.25 million suspended if Puget Sound Energy completes an inspection and remediation program.

