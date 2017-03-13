Seen off West Seattle: USS Nimitz, northbound
Thanks to Guy Smith for the photo, and to everyone else who texted/e-mailed - the aircraft carrier headed northbound this murky morning was the USS Nimitz . We've seen it relatively often in recent months, on a variety of semi-short trips following its big overhaul that wrapped up in Bremerton last year.
