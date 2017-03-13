Seen off West Seattle: USS Nimitz, no...

Seen off West Seattle: USS Nimitz, northbound

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Seattle Blog

Thanks to Guy Smith for the photo, and to everyone else who texted/e-mailed - the aircraft carrier headed northbound this murky morning was the USS Nimitz . We've seen it relatively often in recent months, on a variety of semi-short trips following its big overhaul that wrapped up in Bremerton last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Seattle area (Dec '11) 3 hr vladixel 34
Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San... Mon Blue Grass 4
Help a grad sudent Mar 11 SeattleGradStudent 1
3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs... Mar 10 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 3
Seattle Seahawks Roster: Adding a vet at RB is ... Mar 10 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Sporting News has Kaepernick linked to the Seah... Mar 9 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
The Nerd Village YouTube Channel Mar 9 The Nerd Village 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at March 14 at 12:09PM PDT

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC