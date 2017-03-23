Seattle City Council approves first Renters' Commission in US
About 54% of households in the city are occupied by renters, according to the ordinance's prime sponsor, City Councilmember Tim Burgess. The commission will provide them with a vehicle to advise the mayor and city council about legal protections for renters, and also related topics like transportation, public health and safety, parks, and open space.
