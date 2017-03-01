Seattle chef gets his Food Network spotlight on 'Iron Chef Gauntlet'
Allez! Cuisine! Look who got to compete on "Iron Chef" this season? Our own Shota Nakajima of Adana on Capitol Hill. Food Network announced this morning that "Iron Chef Gauntlet," a reboot of the popular food contest, will premiere on April 16 at 9 p.m. .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Iman chasing his tale (Dec '10)
|3 hr
|bigger
|21
|where is ted bundy's daughter (Oct '14)
|8 hr
|Pollyanna
|4
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|Wed
|MAGA2016
|1
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Feb 26
|Retribution
|3
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|Seahawks Draft 2017: Seattle gets two more thir...
|Feb 25
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who owns Topix
|Feb 24
|Its The Law
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC