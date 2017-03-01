Seattle chef gets his Food Network sp...

Seattle chef gets his Food Network spotlight on 'Iron Chef Gauntlet'

17 hrs ago

Allez! Cuisine! Look who got to compete on "Iron Chef" this season? Our own Shota Nakajima of Adana on Capitol Hill. Food Network announced this morning that "Iron Chef Gauntlet," a reboot of the popular food contest, will premiere on April 16 at 9 p.m. .

