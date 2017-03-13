Seattle car prowler takes nap at driv...

Seattle car prowler takes nap at driver's seat after break-in

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Sat ghostwriter88 17
Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!! Sat doG mDaden Hloy p... 1
Reckless Spending for NO return Mar 17 Terrence 1
500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End Mar 16 Info 4
president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected? Mar 15 Good Yankee 3
Seattle Seahawks Roster: Sign Eddie Lacey and p... Mar 14 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Moving to Seattle area (Dec '11) Mar 14 vladixel 34
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at March 19 at 6:57PM PDT

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,674,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC