SATURDAY: Joyas Mestizas recital, benefit at Hiawatha
They've been among the judges' favorites for years in the West Seattle Grand Parade , but this year you don't have to wait until July to see the Joyas Mestizas Mexican folk-dance troupe in West Seattle - if you haven't already seen the listing in the WSB Event Calendar , their spring recital and benefit is happening at Hiawatha Community Center this Saturday night . It's been more than 25 years since a group of parents founded Joyas Mestizas, and community support keeps it going here's a way to show yours.
