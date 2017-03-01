Report: Accused Ballard voyeur just 'missed his girlfriend'
A 19-year-old man arrested for investigation of voyeurism Monday allegedly told police het recorded women in the locker room at the Ballard pool because he "missed his girlfriend." A 19-year-old man arrested for investigation of voyeurism Monday allegedly told police het recorded women in the locker room at the Ballard pool because he "missed his girlfriend."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|11 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Tim Iman chasing his tale (Dec '10)
|Tue
|Blah blah blah
|20
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Feb 26
|Retribution
|3
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|Seahawks Draft 2017: Seattle gets two more thir...
|Feb 25
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who owns Topix
|Feb 24
|Its The Law
|2
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Feb 24
|Its The Law
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC