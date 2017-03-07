Pop-Up clothing giveaway at High Point library Mar. 13

Seattle residents who are experiencing low incomes or homelessness are invited to select free, gently-used women's, men's and children's clothing from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the High Point Branch, 3411 S.W. Raymond St., 206-684-7454. Library events are free and open to the public.

