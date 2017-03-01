Police capture man accused of kidnapping Georgetown student
Authorities have captured a London resident who police say kidnapped a Georgetown University student and forced him to try to withdraw money from banks and make expensive purchases. A criminal complaint filed in federal court in Seattle says the suspect abducted the victim near the school's campus Jan. 26 and drove him to four banks, a Best Buy and a Cartier store in Maryland.
