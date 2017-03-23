Photos: Boeing's war machines through the years
Boeing F2B-1: This carrier-based biplane fighter was used by the U.S. Navy, the Brazilian navy and the Japanese navy during the late 1920s and 1930s. The planes were designed specifically to be launched from carriers, and just 32 were built.
