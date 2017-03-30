Person of Interest: Raven Scott

Person of Interest: Raven Scott

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Stranger

But almost every day is April Fools' for Capitol Hill's Skipping Jestress, Raven Scott. Over the last two and a half years, you've likely seen her skipping down Broadway in her black-and-white cap and bells, or maybe dancing with the Asian flute player downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carroll says teams are very interested in Richa... 8 hr SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE Tue Shesaid 1
Moving to Seattle area (Dec '11) Tue Buster 35
president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected? Mar 27 Repubs Are Traitors 5
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Mar 27 Emilee94 26
500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End Mar 23 truth 5
Getting their guys: Seahawks 2017 Draft Mar 22 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,668 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC