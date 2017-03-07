Morgan Junction gets an earful of HALA
With tens of thousands of new families projected to move to Seattle within the next decade, city officials are gearing up to ensure there is enough housing, and that it's affordable. The Seattle of City is in the initial phases of gathering community input for the Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda , and HALA's Mandatory Housing Affordability zoning program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.
Add your comments below
