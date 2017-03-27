Learn how to advocate for Capitol Hill street safety on Sunday
Capitol Hill residents interested in making Seattle safer for bicyclists and pedestrians can learn how to advocate for safety improvements on Sunday at Street Safety & Transportation Action Day . Advocacy training will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. at 12th Ave Arts .
