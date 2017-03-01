Last Call: Nominate someplace/someone for this year's Westside Awards by tomorrow

Last Call: Nominate someplace/someone...

Got a little time to spare today for your community - something you can do right where you are right now? It's the second-to-last day to nominate businesses/people for this year's Westside Awards , presented by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce , which sent this reminder: West Seattle is home to many remarkable people and successful and innovative businesses with amazing stories. We need your input.

