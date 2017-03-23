Julia Durfee of Ola Salon headed to Cambodia to help victims of sex trafficking
Julia Durfee of Ola Salon and Spa in West Seattle may just be another stylist to some but to her Ola Community and the Justice and Soul Foundation , she is a ray of much needed sunlight in a world that many feel has become dark and dim. Julia says that she had a pretty rough go as a child and was given many breaks over her teen and early 20's years.
