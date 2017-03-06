International Women's Day a bit more complicated this year
HollyAnna CougarTracks DeCoteau Littlebull will wear red to work today - and not just because she just feels like wearing that color on a Wednesday. Wednesday is International Women's Day - a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, according to www.internationalwomensday.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Mar 5
|MAGA
|3
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Mar 5
|Prophecy Scholar
|2
|president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected?
|Mar 5
|Prophet Atlantis
|2
|Tim Iman chasing his tale (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|American
|22
|where is ted bundy's daughter (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Pollyanna
|4
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Feb 26
|Retribution
|3
|Seahawks Draft 2017: Seattle gets two more thir...
|Feb 25
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC