I lived in my car in Ballard for three years
Bill Radke speaks with Robert Loomis about his experience of homelessness in Seattle and how he wants the city to help him and other Seattle residents who don't have a stable home. One way to divide the process of inventing is into 1) basic science research, and 2) technological application.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Thu
|truth
|5
|Getting their guys: Seahawks 2017 Draft
|Wed
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks 2017 Draft: First two rounds re-look
|Mar 21
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|David Rockefeller - New World Order ? (Apr '09)
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 18
|doG mDaden Hloy p...
|1
|Reckless Spending for NO return
|Mar 17
|Terrence
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC