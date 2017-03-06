Hundreds walk through the Battery Str...

Hundreds walk through the Battery Street Tunnel

Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

People are silhouetted against the dim lights of the northbound Battery Street Tunnel lanes during the Walk the Battery event on Sunday, Mar. 5, 2017. The walk was part of an ongoing art initiative, "b'End Tunnel," organized by artist Aaron Asis and Project Belltown, to celebrate the tunnel in its final years of service.

