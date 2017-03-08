Happening Now: West Seattle Art Walk, March 2017 edition

That's photographer Colton Jacobs at VAIN in The Junction, where you're invited to a "cocktail reception" for his show until 9 pm. Less than a block north, photographer Karen Mason-Blair and musician Ayron Jones are featured at John L. Scott Real Estate , also until 9: You might have seen Jones in West Seattle before - including Summer Concerts at Hiawatha in summer 2015 .

