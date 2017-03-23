Happening Now: Tour West Seattle Help...

Happening Now: Tour West Seattle Helpline's new Clothesline

Why do you love West Seattle? You can write your answer on a little paper T-shirt like that one during the open house under way right now, until 3 pm, at the West Seattle Helpline 's new Clothesline headquarters - four times the space, enthuses Helpline executive director Chris Langeler : That's the room where female clients can shop, free, for donated apparel - and it's the model that Helpline is raising money to emulate with the other rooms .

