FOLLOWUP: City Councilmembers discuss creating Renters' Commission
Back when we talked to Councilmember Lisa Herbold to look back at her first year in office and ahead to her second, the proposal for a citywide renters' commission is one of the "what's next" items she mentioned. The proposal went before a City Council committee for the first time today, and Herbold sent out this update: Did you know that 53.8 percent of Seattle's housing units are occupied by renters, and approximately 48% of residents in the city are renters? Renters are an important part of our city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected?
|3 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|2
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Sat
|American
|2
|Tim Iman chasing his tale (Dec '10)
|Sat
|American
|22
|where is ted bundy's daughter (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Pollyanna
|4
|Seahawks Draft 2017: Seattle gets two more thir...
|Feb 25
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who owns Topix
|Feb 24
|Its The Law
|2
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Feb 24
|Its The Law
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC