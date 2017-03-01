FOLLOWUP: City Councilmembers discuss...

FOLLOWUP: City Councilmembers discuss creating Renters' Commission

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Seattle Blog

Back when we talked to Councilmember Lisa Herbold to look back at her first year in office and ahead to her second, the proposal for a citywide renters' commission is one of the "what's next" items she mentioned. The proposal went before a City Council committee for the first time today, and Herbold sent out this update: Did you know that 53.8 percent of Seattle's housing units are occupied by renters, and approximately 48% of residents in the city are renters? Renters are an important part of our city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected? 3 hr Prophet Atlantis 2
Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San... Sat American 2
Tim Iman chasing his tale (Dec '10) Sat American 22
where is ted bundy's daughter (Oct '14) Thu Pollyanna 4
Seahawks Draft 2017: Seattle gets two more thir... Feb 25 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Who owns Topix Feb 24 Its The Law 2
500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End Feb 24 Its The Law 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,381 • Total comments across all topics: 279,330,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC