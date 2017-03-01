FOLLOWUP: City Councilmembers discuss creating Renters' Commission

Back when we talked to Councilmember Lisa Herbold to look back at her first year in office and ahead to her second, the proposal for a citywide renters' commission is one of the "what's next" items she mentioned. The proposal went before a City Council committee for the first time today, and Herbold sent out this update: Did you know that 53.8 percent of Seattle's housing units are occupied by renters, and approximately 48% of residents in the city are renters? Renters are an important part of our city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.