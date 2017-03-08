FOLLOWUP: After more than 80 years, West Seattle Hi-Yu says goodbye
After months of working to figure out if West Seattle Hi-Yu - an 80+-year-old community organization - could be reorganized and saved, the decision is in. We asked Hi-Yu Secretary Gloria Teves about the results of this past Monday night's meeting, and received this statement: After much consideration and sadness, the West Seattle Hi-Yu announces it will be ceasing operation effective May 1. After 80+ years of service to the West Seattle community, this decision was not an easy one, but the right one to make at this time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Seahawks might need to get creative : Seaha...
|4 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Russell Wilson's "Danger Train" workout
|20 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Mar 5
|MAGA
|3
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Mar 5
|Prophecy Scholar
|2
|president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected?
|Mar 5
|Prophet Atlantis
|2
|Tim Iman chasing his tale (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|American
|22
|where is ted bundy's daughter (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Pollyanna
|4
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC