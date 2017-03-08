FOLLOWUP: After more than 80 years, W...

FOLLOWUP: After more than 80 years, West Seattle Hi-Yu says goodbye

20 hrs ago Read more: West Seattle Blog

After months of working to figure out if West Seattle Hi-Yu - an 80+-year-old community organization - could be reorganized and saved, the decision is in. We asked Hi-Yu Secretary Gloria Teves about the results of this past Monday night's meeting, and received this statement: After much consideration and sadness, the West Seattle Hi-Yu announces it will be ceasing operation effective May 1. After 80+ years of service to the West Seattle community, this decision was not an easy one, but the right one to make at this time.

