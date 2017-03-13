Fauntleroy Church 'Worship Without Walls' substitutes service for sermon
Some 140 members of Fauntleroy Church, United Church of Christ, left the sanctuary shortly after arriving Sunday morning for the congregation's first "worship without walls" event. Adults, children, and youth headed to four service projects: Packaging at Food Lifeline for area food banks, creating art kits for the parent-child home program at Southwest Youth & Family Services, assembling education supplies for distribution by Church World Service to refugee camps [photo], and training for Friend to Friend America's program linking West Seattle volunteers with lonely elders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|20 hr
|Blue Grass
|4
|Help a grad sudent
|Mar 11
|SeattleGradStudent
|1
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|Mar 10
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|3
|Seattle Seahawks Roster: Adding a vet at RB is ...
|Mar 10
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Sporting News has Kaepernick linked to the Seah...
|Mar 9
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|The Nerd Village YouTube Channel
|Mar 9
|The Nerd Village
|1
|Why Seahawks might need to get creative : Seaha...
|Mar 9
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC