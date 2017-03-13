Fauntleroy Church 'Worship Without Wa...

Fauntleroy Church 'Worship Without Walls' substitutes service for sermon

Some 140 members of Fauntleroy Church, United Church of Christ, left the sanctuary shortly after arriving Sunday morning for the congregation's first "worship without walls" event. Adults, children, and youth headed to four service projects: Packaging at Food Lifeline for area food banks, creating art kits for the parent-child home program at Southwest Youth & Family Services, assembling education supplies for distribution by Church World Service to refugee camps [photo], and training for Friend to Friend America's program linking West Seattle volunteers with lonely elders.

