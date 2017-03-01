Epic winter shows no immediate end with more than three feet expected in northern Cascades
The calendar says March, and never mind that spring is officially less than a few weeks away as winter weather continues to boost snow levels at all ski resorts in what has turned out to be a grand season. The western slopes of Cascades received a couple of inches of snow late Wednesday with 4 inches falling at Alpental, and 9 inches at Mount Baker.
