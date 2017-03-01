Epic winter shows no immediate end wi...

Epic winter shows no immediate end with more than three feet expected in northern Cascades

12 hrs ago

The calendar says March, and never mind that spring is officially less than a few weeks away as winter weather continues to boost snow levels at all ski resorts in what has turned out to be a grand season. The western slopes of Cascades received a couple of inches of snow late Wednesday with 4 inches falling at Alpental, and 9 inches at Mount Baker.

Seattle, WA

