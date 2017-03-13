Eldridge Tire building receives landmark status
Photo by Brandon Macz: Ellen Mirro, project architect with The Johnson Partnership, gives a presentation to the Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board on Wednesday, March 15. The old Eldridge Tire Company building on Broadway has been granted Seattle landmark status, which will require some creative design work when the time comes for redevelopment. Nominated by the Seattle Landmark Preservation Board on Feb. 1, members approved the building for landmark status based on its historical importance in the neighborhood and mission revival style.
