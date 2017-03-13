Eight weeks from today: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2017
One more countdown note while we're in the heart of a quiet-so-far Saturday: The 2017 edition of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is exactly eight weeks away - always the second Saturday in May, and this year, that's May 13th. WSCGSD is one big day with sales of all sizes, all over West Seattle, depending on who decides to have sales that day - your garage, your yard, your courtyard, your school, your block, wherever! Registration opens on April 5th - you'll be able to access the signup form here on WSB as well as on our official WSCGSD site, westseattlegaragesale.com .
