Don't tell Trump we didn't buy American - streetcar problems

The headline is meant to be funny, but make no mistake: there was nothing humorous about the First Hill Streetcar's electromechanical malfunction last week that caused a vehicle to lose power and slide down its track for 2 1/2 blocks. The lack of hilarity ensued Tuesday, when the city's transit corridor manager told the Seattle Sustainability and Transportation Committee the outage automatically engaged the streetcar's parking brake, but prevented using what Michael James called the "full track-grabbing brake."

